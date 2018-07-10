If you need an excuse to spend Sunday in Las Vegas, here are three tasty ones

New Sunday-only restaurant offerings in are giving travelers a reason to extend their stays in Las Vegas.
Three restaurants on the Strip and in downtown are urging visitors to linger longer and savor menus they won’t be able to enjoy other days of the week. Two of the three eateries are at the Mirage.
Osteria Costa
Osteria Costa is serving brunch with an Italian spin from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
The menu choices are a mix of breakfast and lunch items. They include cacio e pepe ($19), a blend of organic eggs, Pecorino Romano cheese, and pepper in a caciocavallo sauce; lemon-ricotta pancakes ($17) with blueberry conserve; and linguine carbonara ($21), a dish combining house-made pasta with pancetta, eggs, roasted onions and two Italian cheeses.
For an extra $16, guests can imbibe with bottomless cocktails. The choices include bellinis, bloody Marys, mimosas or sangria. Info: Osteria Costa, (866) 339-4566
Heritage Steak
Also at the Mirage, Tom Colicchio’s Heritage Steak features a special dinnertime meal called the Sunday Roast.
Priced at $85 per person, the dinner aims to re-create a Sunday gathering at home, complete with fixings such as a corn casserole and a special slaw. Naturally, meals are served family-style.
The menu changes monthly. July’s dinner begins with a pickled artichoke and heirloom melon salad, followed by a main course of red snapper and New England clam bake (lobster, mussels, scallops and shrimp).
For dessert, there’s an elephant ear pastry with caramel toffee. Wine pairings can be added for $35. Info: Heritage Steak, (866) 339-4566
Good Pie
For something completely different, head downtown for the Chef’s Tasting at Good Pie, an anything-but-ordinary pizzeria that bakes with fresh ingredients.
On Sundays at 8 p.m., owner and chef Vincent Rotolo puts away the pizza dough and places a “closed” sign on the door as he treats pre-registered guests to a five-course meal centered around Urbani truffles.
The dishes rotate but have included a truffle Caesar salad, a porcini mushroom and truffle lasagna, black truffle manicotti and Rotolo’s latest creation: truffle panna cotta.
The meal costs $75 per person. Reservations must be made by at least five days in advance. Email Rotolo to book space at pizza@goodpie.com.
In addition to the great food offerings on Sundays, there’s another good reason for Southern Californians to spend an extra day in Las Vegas: Traffic back to Los Angeles on Interstate 15 typically is much lighter on Mondays.
