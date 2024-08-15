19 great family-friendly picks from the 101 Best Restaurants guide

School is back in session and parents readjusting after summer break might be craving a break from cooking. Or maybe you’re celebrating an occasion and seeking a destination that the entire family will enjoy. On restaurant critic Bill Addison’s annual ranked guide to 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles, you’ll find plenty of options fit for diners of all ages, many with kids’ menus for those who prefer classic plates such as chicken tenders and fries and plain cheese pizza.

From comforting soul food to local favorites for barbecue and a weekly food festival, keep this guide handy whenever you’re in need of family-friendly dining ideas. — Danielle Dorsey

