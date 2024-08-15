19 great family-friendly picks from the 101 Best Restaurants guide
School is back in session and parents readjusting after summer break might be craving a break from cooking. Or maybe you’re celebrating an occasion and seeking a destination that the entire family will enjoy. On restaurant critic Bill Addison’s annual ranked guide to 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles, you’ll find plenty of options fit for diners of all ages, many with kids’ menus for those who prefer classic plates such as chicken tenders and fries and plain cheese pizza.
From comforting soul food to local favorites for barbecue and a weekly food festival, keep this guide handy whenever you’re in need of family-friendly dining ideas. — Danielle Dorsey
All Day Baby
Birdie G’s
Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen
Bonus: Family member Greg Dulan, who is close to reopening Dulan’s on Crenshaw, and Kim Prince, whose Hotville Chicken heartbreakingly closed late last year, teamed up for a food truck they call Dulanville, serving Nashville-style hot chicken in tacos and red beans and rice loaded with sausage. Follow along on Instagram to see where they’ll pop up next.
Henry's Cuisine
Heritage Barbecue
Holbox
He quickly began dreaming bigger, though, wishing to articulate a sum expression of the coastal flavors he loved across Mexico — and his own imaginings. Some of his menu’s early scene-stealers grew out of relationships he developed with top-tier seafood suppliers. They include limey kanpachi ceviche, garnished with avocado puree and tongues of Santa Barbara sea urchin, and the pata de mula (Baja blood clams) with more citrus and a sauce of morita chiles blended with balsamic vinegar that reaches a thrilling intersection of smoke, brine and acidity. Then there’s the smoked kanpachi taco buzzing with peanut salsa macha and a stretchy knot of queso Oaxaca, the fried octopus taco anchored by mulchy sofrito stained black from squid ink, and the bisque-like stew showcasing delicate seafood sausage.
Even though he can’t serve alcohol at the Mercado and considered relocating, Cetina decided to stay put and invested in a recent renovation. He gained four counter seats, but critically he expanded the kitchen, allowing him to hire additional staff. Doing so has created more room for community and creativity, and for possibility. Holbox is The Times’ 2023 Restaurant of the Year.
La Pupusa Urban Eatery
Moo’s Craft Barbecue
An important factor: The line to order can move along glacially, and another 20 to 30 minutes often elapses before your food is ready. Plan accordingly — sipping one of the more than two dozen beers on draft can nicely fill the time — or consider ordering takeout online for pick-up.
My 2 Cents
If you haven’t yet seen Reynolds’ globe-traveling show “Searching for Soul Food,” released on Hulu in June, make it your next binge watch.
Nok's Kitchen
Panelas Brazilian Cuisine
Pizzeria Bianco
Rossoblu
Sabores Oaxaqueños
Selva
Smorgasburg L.A.
The pleasure of attending Smorgasburg in its eighth year is revisiting vendors that have gained citywide followings, while also scouting out newcomers. A recent Sunday tour included a breakfast burrito from Jonathan Perez’s Macheen, lamb barbacoa flautas from Steven Orozco Torres’ Los Dorados, and a green chorizo torta from Evil Cooks. For dessert? Velvety scoops of sour cherry and orange blossom-pistachio ice creams from Kinrose Creamery, which landed official vendor status in September.
Sonoratown
Tokyo Fried Chicken
Villa's Tacos
