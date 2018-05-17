Coming soon to Las Vegas: Stevie Wonder to play Park MGM and Van Morrison to play Caesars

Singing superstars Stevie Wonder and Van Morrison will appear in Las Vegas in the coming months, and fans can snag tickets in the coming days.
Wonder will stage five gigs at the Park Theater at the Park MGM (formerly the Monte Carlo) Aug. 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11. Tickets, which start at $69, go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday
Wonder's hits include "Superstition," "You are the Sunshine of My Life," "Living for the City" "For Your Love" and "For Once in My Life."
Morrison will perform five shows Jan. 25, 26 and 30 and Feb. 1 and 2 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Tickets, from $59.50 to $250, will go on sale at noon Friday.
Both Wonder and Morrison have epic, lengthy careers dating to their childhoods.
Wonder, 68, a piano prodigy who was blind from birth, was discovered at age 11 by Motown record producer Berry Gordy and soon was performing as "Little Stevie Wonder." (He was born Stevland Hardaway Judkins.)
Morrison, 72, has been performing since age 13, when the Belfast, Northern Ireland, native began playing guitar and saxophone with various groups. The 1967 hit "Brown Eyed Girl" launched his solo career.
Other hits include "Moondance," "Days Like This," "Have I Told You Lately," and "Someone Like You."
Both artists have routinely sold out their previous appearances in Las Vegas.