Celine Dion returns to the Vegas stage after two-month absence

Celine Dion has resumed performing in Las Vegas after being sidelined for two months because of a health issue.
Dion wowed her fans during her Tuesday return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
The singing sensation performed "Ashes," which is featured in the new "Deadpool 2" movie, starring fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds. The tune will be incorporated into upcoming shows at Caesars, as well as on Dion's tour of Asia, Australia and New Zealand, which begins June 26 in Tokyo.
Before that, Dion will be on the Vegas stage 10 nights through June 9. Dates for more concerts will be announced soon.
The Canadian superstar delighted fans of the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights when she donned a team jersey during her Tuesday show. The team clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup finals Sunday.
Dion canceled several shows in late March and April after a middle-ear issue made it difficult for her to perform. She underwent what a news release described as "minimally invasive" surgery to correct the condition known as Patulous eustachian tube. Symptoms include distorted hearing that interferes with speaking and, in Dion's case, singing.