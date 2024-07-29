How Céline Dion reacted to her triumphant Eiffel Tower performance at Paris Olympics

Nearly two years after revealing she had stiff person syndrome, Céline Dion described her 2024 Olympics performance in Paris as a “dream come true.”

Céline Dion returned to the world stage Friday at the 2024 Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony, and the gravity of the moment was not lost on her.

The powerhouse singer, who had not performed publicly for years due to complications from a rare neurological disorder, closed out the ceremony with an instantly iconic performance of “L’Hymne à l’amour” on the Eiffel Tower under a massive Olympics logo.

“I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities!” the French Canadian superstar wrote Friday on Instagram.

The 56-year-old turned her admiration to the athletes competing in the summer games.

“Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance,” she wrote. “All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you!”

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer capped a nearly four-hour program spread across the Seine River that showcased just about every genre of music and French talent — in the rain. The ceremony also included musical performances by Lady Gaga, French Malian superstar Aya Nakamura, opera singer Axelle Saint-Cirel and the “eco-metal” band Gojira, plus the lighting of a floating cauldron after athletes from more than 200 nations sent their delegations in a flotilla down the river.

“You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!” Dion wrote.

Dion’s celebrated singing career came to a halt mid-tour nearly two years ago when she revealed that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. The illness, which she said affects “every aspect” of her daily life, causes excruciating muscle spasms and difficulty walking and breathing. In an interview leading up to the release of her June documentary, “I Am: Céline Dion,” the five-time Grammy Award winner said she has broken ribs from the spasms and her singing voice sometimes becomes more nasal. The documentary also included a scene in which Dion appears to from an intense seizure, further raising the stakes on — and concerns about — her live, globally watched Olympics outing.

In the days after her acclaimed performance, Dion continued to post about the star-studded night, including reposts of memes and reactions to her appearance on her Instagram stories.

“Wow, what a night. Thanks to everyone at @paris2024, @olympics and @dior who helped make this dream come true. And now, it’s already time to go! I will miss you Paris! - Celine xx,” she wrote Sunday, sharing an image of herself dressed casually as she gazes from a window.

French fashion house Dior, which designed several of the looks worn by the ceremony headliners, also took fans behind the scenes for the making of Dion’s haute couture gown by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The embroidered white silk dress — paired with Dior shoes — was “crafted in a vision of #DiorSavoirFaire dreams” and “adorned with sequins as lustrous as the stars and fringes that danced with every gesture,” Dior said on Instagram.

“The gown enveloped her in an aura that accentuated her vocals, irrevocably touching hearts worldwide,” the design house added.