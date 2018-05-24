Advertisement

Las Vegas has Golden Knights fever. Tickets for Stanley Cup Final games go on sale Friday

By
May 24, 2018 | 6:30 AM
Las Vegas has Golden Knights fever. Tickets for Stanley Cup Final games go on sale Friday
A statue in front of Caesars Palace displays an oversized Vegas Golden Knights hockey stick and a flag with the team's logo after the team's victory in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Las Vegas has a serious case of hockey fever. The Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals will square off in the Stanley Cup Finals starting Monday in the city.

A limited number of single game tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday. Fans are limited to four tickets per game.

Advertisement

You can expect to pay $275 to $995 for tickets, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Game 1 will be played Monday and Game 2 on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Arena.

A knight at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino wears the jersey of Vegas Golden Knights goal tender Marc-Andre Fleury.
A knight at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino wears the jersey of Vegas Golden Knights goal tender Marc-Andre Fleury. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Vegas has been giddy since the Knights won the Western Conference championship on Monday in the team's first year.

At Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, an outdoor statue of Julius Caesar held a huge hockey stick and team pennant.

At Excalibur Hotel & Casino, at least one statue wore a Golden Knights jersey and "barbute" or visor-less helmet, part of the team's logo.

A Vegas Golden Knights-themed felt covering on a blackjack table at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.
A Vegas Golden Knights-themed felt covering on a blackjack table at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

The Mob Museum introduced the Knightcap cocktail, which is featured in its new Underground exhibition that's all about the Prohibition era.

The Mob Museum's Knightcap is a cocktail dedicated to the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Mob Museum's Knightcap is a cocktail dedicated to the Vegas Golden Knights. (The Mob Museum)

The drink contains "house-distilled moonshine infused with Ginger Jake, fresh lemon juice, egg white and brown sugar simple syrup served up in a classic coupe glass garnished with edible gold dust," according to a news release.

The drink, which usually costs $12, will be half-price during the Stanley Cup Final games.

ALSO

U.S. cities and towns rich in Memorial Day traditions

San Francisco is home to two of America's most popular landmarks

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

Advertisement
Advertisement