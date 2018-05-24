Las Vegas has Golden Knights fever. Tickets for Stanley Cup Final games go on sale Friday

Las Vegas has a serious case of hockey fever. The Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals will square off in the Stanley Cup Finals starting Monday in the city.
A limited number of single game tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday. Fans are limited to four tickets per game.
You can expect to pay $275 to $995 for tickets, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Game 1 will be played Monday and Game 2 on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Arena.
Vegas has been giddy since the Knights won the Western Conference championship on Monday in the team's first year.
At Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, an outdoor statue of Julius Caesar held a huge hockey stick and team pennant.
At Excalibur Hotel & Casino, at least one statue wore a Golden Knights jersey and "barbute" or visor-less helmet, part of the team's logo.
The Mob Museum introduced the Knightcap cocktail, which is featured in its new Underground exhibition that's all about the Prohibition era.
The drink contains "house-distilled moonshine infused with Ginger Jake, fresh lemon juice, egg white and brown sugar simple syrup served up in a classic coupe glass garnished with edible gold dust," according to a news release.
The drink, which usually costs $12, will be half-price during the Stanley Cup Final games.
