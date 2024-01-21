In a Stanley cup daze? Woman wheels $2,500 in cups out of store without paying, police say

Stanley water bottles that police say were stolen from a Sacramento-area store cover a police cruiser.

Stanley cup mania landed one Sacramento woman in handcuffs last week after she wheeled a shopping cart full of the reusable water bottles out of a store without paying, authorities said.

On Jan. 17, Roseville police responded to a shoplifting call north of Sacramento in the 6000 block of Stanford Ranch Road.

Retail workers reported seeing the suspect leave with dozens of Stanley cups in her cart. She ignored their calls to stop and stuffed the merchandise into her car before leaving, police said.

Officers stopped the woman just as she pulled onto a local highway.

Police say a woman filled her car with Stanley water bottles, ignoring employees’ calls for her to stop. (Roseville Police Department)

After searching her car, 65 Stanley cups worth about $2,500 were recovered, according to police. The woman, who hasn’t been identified, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft.

Fueled by influencers, the craze over the Stanley bottles, which are popular for keeping drinks chilled for hours, has led to fights and shouting matches as exclusive colors and collaborations fly off the shelves.

Retailers on eBay are currently selling a coveted pink Starbucks Stanley cup for as much as $5,000.

Law enforcement agencies have warned consumers to be on the lookout for scams related to counterfeit cups and credit card theft.

Roseville police cautioned against trying to cash in on the craze by way of retail theft.

“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage,” the police department wrote on Facebook, “we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits.”