Visit towns and cities where Mexican textiles are still woven by hand

Learn about Mexico's vibrant craft and textile traditions on an 11-night tour offered by Jessica Warner and Twofold Textiles & Travel.
The first three nights are spent in Mexico City, where participants will visit the studios and shops of urban textile designers. Then it's on to the rural Mixteca region of western Oaxaca state, where indigenous communities still make and wear traditional textiles, including full-length huipiles.
The tour concludes with five nights in Oaxaca city, where highlights include a natural dyeing workshop in the nearby rug-weaving village of Teotitlán del Valle and a private tour of the Museo Textil de Oaxaca led by the museum's founding director.
Group size limited to 11.
Dates: Sept. 27-Oct. 8
Price: $3,900 per person, double occupancy; $400 single supplement. Includes accommodations and most meals, including tips; studio tours and artisan fees; and bilingual guide and tour host. International airfare not included.
Info: Twofold Textiles & Travel, (970) 317-1560
