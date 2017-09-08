How do you make ‘The Shining’ maze scary? Universal’s Horror Nights unleashes Jack with an ax

After a decade of failed attempts, Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights creative director John Murdy finally landed the rights to turn Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” into a haunted maze and immediately ran into his worst fear.

“What am I going to do?” Murdy asked himself. “How am I going to make this scary?”

Based on the 1977 Stephen King book, the horror film follows aspiring writer Jack Torrance, played by Jack Nicholson, after he accepts an off-season caretaker job at the haunted Overlook Hotel. The hotel’s horrific history reveals itself during a blizzard that leaves the Torrance family snowbound.

The challenges of turning the movie into a maze were daunting, Murdy said. All the scenes take place in one location. Many of the film’s most visual moments don’t lend themselves to a haunted maze. The 1980 movie is more psychological than the visceral slasher films of the era. Much of the action happens inside Jack’s head.

“It’s the whole idea of Jack’s descent into madness,” Murdy said during a preview tour of the maze. “Like a lot of movies of its time, it’s a slow burn.”

To tackle the daunting task, Murdy made a list of all the movie scenes he most wanted to include in the maze and then figured out how to pull them off theatrically with live actors.

The film’s psychological, psychic, telepathic and supernatural elements are difficult to represent in a haunted maze. The key, Murdy said, was to focus on the core fear in “The Shining”: a foreboding sense of impending dread.

“The overall feeling is that something bad is going to happen,” Murdy said.

Murdy’s storytelling breakthrough came when he decided to have the ax-wielding Jack chase visitors throughout the entire maze.

“That’s really the trick,” Murdy said. “When to be absolutely faithful to the film, when to reinterpret something in the film to make it work and when to have a guy with an ax just jump in like he’s going to chop you in half.”

“The Shining” marks the first time a Kubrick movie or a King book has been turned into a Halloween Horror Nights maze at Universal Studios Hollywood.

“We kind of get to do the best of both worlds,” Murdy said.

Murdy read all of Stephen King’s books as a kid, but his parents wouldn’t let him see “The Shining” when the movie first came out in theaters. In high school, he worked nights at Video City in Hacienda Heights and screened the Kubrick film for the first time one night after the store closed.

“I remember loving it,” Murdy said. “It’s considered a masterpiece of modern horror.”

The initially panned movie has developed a cult following among Kubrick aficionados, even spawning a “Room 237” documentary detailing the film’s “hidden themes” of Native American genocide, the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Holocaust and the mythic story of the Minotaur. Murdy and his team decided to keep the maze focused on the original film.

“It’s crazy when you start reading all the theories out there,” Murdy said.

Murdy’s storytelling process began with a dissection of the movie that took eight hours, pausing every few seconds to take notes on dialogue, costumes, scenic decor, props, lighting effects and audio cues. Then a 100-page story treatment was married to the contours of the physical maze layout.

“The balancing act that we have to do is to hit all those beats of the film, be true to Stanley Kubrick’s vision, deliver those iconic visuals and scare the hell out of people at the same time,” Murdy said. “Psychologically, physically and visually.”

Spoiler alert: What follows is a detailed description of “The Shining” haunted maze coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Maze Entrance

The natural instinct was to make the movie’s Overlook Hotel the entrance to the maze, but Murdy and his team quickly realized that wouldn’t work.

“That hotel is so large,” Murdy said. “If you tried to scale it, it would end up looking like Stonehenge in that scene in ‘Spinal Tap.’ It would look that silly.”

Instead, the designers went with a simple hedge maze entrance that hinted at the conclusion of the film and the haunted maze.

Redrum Door

The first scene takes visitors past a door with “redrum” scrawled in red lipstick (“murder” spelled backward).

Around the corner, Jack is hard at work on his typewriter, but his production turns out to be highly repetitive. “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” covers the walls, ceiling and floor.

Grady Twins

One of the most technical scenes in the maze shows the ghostly Grady twins before and after their bloody murder at the hands of their caretaker father, who preceded Jack at the Overlook Hotel.

A Pepper’s Ghost mirror-image illusion utilizing angled glass makes it look like the twins magically appear and disappear at the end of the hallway. It took three attempts to get the theatrical trick to work properly, Murdy said.

“It involves a lot of math and we were wrong,” Murdy said. “It really is like a mad science project to do this stuff.”

Hotel Hallway

Kubrick fans will marvel at the attention to detail in the hallway scene of “The Shining” maze.

During my visit to the maze, all the 2’s were missing from the hotel doors leading to room 237, the most haunted room in the hotel.

“The 2’s were wrong,” Murdy said. “They weren’t exactly the right font. So we had to replace all the 2’s.”

Horror Nights maze designers matched the psychedelic geometric pattern of the orange, brown and red carpet lining the hallway in the film.

“We got into the carpet business this year, which we’ve never really worried about in the past,” Murdy said.

At the end of the hall, a mannequin version of Jack’s son Danny sits on the tricycle he uses to explore the hotel.

Bathroom Transformation

The transformation of a beautiful young woman into a decomposing old hag will be handled in the maze with a rear-projection screen behind the bathtub.

“It’s pure visual,” Murdy said. “Nothing happens as far as characters.”

Murdy is anxious to see how the bathroom scene plays out with millennial audiences accustomed to instant gratification.

“Horror movies have very definitely changed, especially the pacing of the movies,” Murdy said. “I think most modern-day audiences would have a really hard time getting through the horror movies I grew up on, like ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The Shining.’”