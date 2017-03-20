PHOTOS | 2017 L.A. Marathon

There were some world records set Sunday at the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon, but not the type that elite runners covet.
There was the fastest marathon by someone dressed as a car. Fastest marathon by someone dressed as a three-dimensional bird. And fastest marathon by someone wearing lederhosen.
“It’s exciting to see people who are so passionate about things get to achieve their dreams,” said Kaitlin Holl, records manager for Guinness Book of World Records.
Among the other winning categories were the fastest marathons by people dressed as a swimmer, boxer, tennis player, fast-food item (hot dog) and in pajamas.
Runners at the starting line of the 32nd annual Los Angeles Marathon take off from Dodger Stadium.
Runners pass Disney Hall in downtown Los Angeles during the 32nd annual Los Angeles Marathon.
A running Elvis Presley impersonator makes the turn from Rodeo Drive to Wilshire Blvd as runners travel down Rodeo Drive near mile marker 17 during the 32nd annual Los Angeles Marathon.
Runner are a blur as they pass through downtown Los Angeles during the 32nd annual Los Angeles Marathon.
A man watches runners along Hollywood Boulevard during the 32nd annual Los Angeles Marathon.
Runners in the 32nd annual Los Angeles Marathon pass by a street performer on Hollywood Boulevard.
Race participants pass by Grauman's Chinese Theatre during the 32nd annual Los Angeles Marathon.
Runners travel down Rodeo Drive near mile marker 17 during the 32nd annual Los Angeles Marathon.
Zenen Hernandez, of Santa Monica, is exhausted after completing the 32nd annual Los Angeles Marathon in Santa Monica.
Elisha Barno, from Kenya, wins the 32nd annual Los Angeles Marathon in Santa Monica.
From left, Hellen Jepkurgat, from Kenya, winner of the women's division of the 32nd annual Los Angeles Marathon, stands with Angela Orjuela, of Columbia, who finished third and Jane Kibii, of Kenya, finished second in Santa Monica.
Laurens Molina, of Costa Rica, was the winner of the wheelchair division of the 32nd annual Los Angeles Marathon.