PHOTOS | 2017 L.A. Marathon

There were some world records set Sunday at the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon, but not the type that elite runners covet.

There was the fastest marathon by someone dressed as a car. Fastest marathon by someone dressed as a three-dimensional bird. And fastest marathon by someone wearing lederhosen.

“It’s exciting to see people who are so passionate about things get to achieve their dreams,” said Kaitlin Holl, records manager for Guinness Book of World Records.

Among the other winning categories were the fastest marathons by people dressed as a swimmer, boxer, tennis player, fast-food item (hot dog) and in pajamas.

