Times staff photos, July 2017: Fire, FYF, cosplay and a tiny white casket

Here’s a look back at Los Angeles Times staff photography for July 2017. We begin at Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park, where heavy crowds and smoke from the Detwiler fire frustrated visitors.

Off the beaten path in Los Angeles, skaters groove to the music spun by a DJ at the restored World On Wheels roller rink in Mid-City.

In sports, it was a double dip for beach volleyball with the World Series of Beach Volleyball in Long Beach and the Hermosa Beach Open. Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball shined during the NBA Summer League, and the L.A. Rams and Chargers opened training camps in Orange County.

Add in scenics, protests, Comic-Con and more, and you have our visual report for July 2017. Enjoy.

(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

The warm colors of sunset are reflected in the pools of water next to a tributary of Bishop Creek near Riverside Road in Bishop. A wet winter and heavy snowmelt have caused water levels to rise in the creeks and rivers in the Owens Valley and throughout the Sierra.

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Cannabis plants are tagged and bar-coded inside a grow site in Desert Hot Springs.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Shannon Gilbert was rescued and led out of the Kern River after she went tubing without a life vest with her boyfriend's brother-in-law, who is still missing.

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Skaters groove to the music spun by DJ while skating at the World On Wheels in Los Angeles. The Hollywood club mogul Tommy Karas and rapper Nipsey Hussle team up to restore a Mid City roller rink with deep ties to L.A. music.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighters put out hot spots from the Whittier fire along State Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Asian Pacific AIDS Prevention Team members Angela Cristobal, right, and Teanna Herrera greet passersby while out for the Midnight Stroll, a program to support to transgender sex workers along Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A huge crowd watches the unveiling of the Freedom Sculpture along Santa Monica Boulevard.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Pallbearers carry a small white casket during funeral services for Aramazd Andressian Jr., the 5-year-old boy whose father has been charged in his death. Aramazd Andressian Sr. would later plead guilty to the crime and is awaiting sentencing.

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of people seek relief from the hot weather in the surf alongside the Santa Monica Pier.

(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

A surfer snaps over the top of a wave and takes flight at the Wedge in Newport Beach.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A Trump supporter yells at participants of an Impeachment March in downtown Los Angeles.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Aztec dancers take part in a Hollywood march protesting the Trump-Pence administration.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Nick Lucena fires a shot past Jake Gibb in a men's quarterfinals match during the World Series of Beach Volleyball in Long Beach.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball dribbles past Clippers Juwan Evans during the NBA Summer League at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner congratulates Logan Forsythe, who homered against Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray at Dodger Stadium.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Defensive back John Johnson III knocks the ball from tight end Temarrick Hemingway during a scrimmage at the L.A. Rams training camp at UC Irvine.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Hailey Harward comes up short as she dives for a ball during the AVP Hermosa Beach Open.

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Participants do sit-ups by locking their feet under the handlebars during an underwater spin class at a physical therapy gym in Lawndale.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Danny Ubario with L.A. County Animal Care and Control removes an alligator from a Thousand Oaks home where a number of snakes and other animals were confiscated.

(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Dr. Alan Pollack and Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel walk down the huge chunk of collapsed St. Francis Dam where somebody left crosses and flowers in the memory of those lost their lives in dam collapse.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Demonstrators cross Disney Way with a crowd of people leaving Disneyland during a rally in solidarity with those experiencing homelessness and Disneyland workers struggling with poverty wages.

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A view of the Milky Way arching over Joshua trees and rocks at a campground popular with stargazers in Joshua Tree National Park.

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Robert Guardiola, a member of a prospecting association known as the Delta Gold Diggers, pours gravel into a pan as he searches for gold in Eagle Creek

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Angels Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons are congratulated by teammates after Simmons' sacrifice fly scored Trout in a game against the Washington Nationals at Angels Stadium.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Visitors crowd Tunnel View overlooking Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park.

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Cosplayers were everywhere at Comic-Con International 2017 at the San Diego Convention Center.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighters from Apple Valley Fire Protection District help mop up hot spots after the Detwiler wildfire burned through an area outside Mariposa, Calif.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A man uses a garden hose to battle a brush fire threatening to engulf a residence at South Mott Street and the Santa Ana Freeway in Boyle Heights.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Visitors to Angels Gate Park in San Pedro watch the setting sun under a fiery canopy of clouds.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Lucie Colin Robert joins a group playing laser tag at the LazRfit gym in downtown Los Angeles.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Raymond Ruiz looks at his father's wrecked car after the two pursued a carjacking suspect who waved a gun at them as he led police on a high-speed chase through Panorama City and Van Nuys.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Joe Keery, left, Natalia Dyer and Dacre Montgomery, from the television series "Stranger Things," are photographed in the L.A. Times photo studio at Comic-Con.

(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

An FAA investigator looks over a helicopter that crash-landed in Sherman Oaks. Four people aboard the aircraft were treated for injuries.

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Several hundred people protest President Trump's transgender military ban in the Castro District in San Francisco.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A DJ takes a drag on a cigarette on the Outer Space Stage during Day One of the FYF Festival at Exposition Park.

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A fan is escorted out of the pit by a security guard while Iggy Pop performs at FYF.