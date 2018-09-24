Flooding continues in the Carolinas in Florence's wake

Hurricane Florence is by no means done with the Carolinas, where some rivers are still rising and thousands of people were told to plan to leave their homes on Monday before rivers reach their crest.

Bucket brigade: A couple bails out their flooded home in Longs, S.C.

About 6,000 to 8,000 people in Georgetown County, S.C., were alerted to be prepared to evacuate potential flood zones ahead of a “record event” of up to 10 feet of flooding, which is expected to begin Tuesday near parts of the Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers, county spokeswoman Jackie Broach-Akers said.

Helping hand: Luis Gomez rescues baby chicks from floodwaters caused by Hurricane Florence near the Todd Swamp in Longs, S.C.

Washed out: S.C. Highway 22 is flooded between SC-90 and SC-905. The blocked road has traffic snarled around Conway, S.C.

Floaters: Propane tanks are seen in the floodwaters after heavy rains from Hurricane Florence inundated the area in Lumberton, North Carolina.

Protecting property: Jason Johnson walks on a temporary levee to hold back floodwaters caused by Hurricane Florence near the Waccamaw River in Conway, S.C.

Surrounded: Flood waters are seen surrounding a home after heavy rains from Hurricane Florence in Lumberton, N.C.

Wading through: A woman walks through floodwaters caused by Hurricane Florence near the Waccamaw River in Conway, S.C.

Nobody home: A duck flaps its wings in front of an inundated home near the Waccamaw River in Conway, S.C.

Staying put: Brian Terry of Bay Road in Brittons Neck, S.C., is staying in his home despite the floodwaters.

Submerged: Flooding of the Little Pee Dee River is nearing the crest in Brittons Neck, S.C.

