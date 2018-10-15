Dodgers, Brewers all even heading into Game 3 of the NLCS

The
Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 4-3 comeback victory against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday and headed back to L.A. with the National League Championship Series tied at one game apiece. Game 3 is Monday. Big Turneround Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hits a two-run homer in the eighth inning off Brewers reliever Jeremy Jeffress in Game 2 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Justin Turner’s two-run home run in the eighth inning caps a Dodgers rally and ends up evening the series. “As soon as I hit it, it felt good,” Turner said. “I knew it was a homer. It’s cool to run around the bases and see all your teammates going crazy, jumping up and down, waiting for you.”
Body language
Closer Kenley Jansen pitches a scoreless ninth inning to seal a 4-3 Dodgers win over the Brewers in Game 2 of the NLCS Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times NLCS Game 1 | Brewers 6, Dodgers 5 Dodgers right fielder Matt Kemp can’t reach a seventh-inning homer hit by Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Faulty start
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw could not get out of the fourth inning of Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. By the time the Dodgers mounted what would have been one of the greatest rallies in their postseason history, the climb was too much. Given their night of misfortune, it figured that Justin Turner would strike out with the tying run on third base to seal the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-5 victory.
Fooling around Jesus Aguilar of the Brewers and David Freese of the Dodgers have a little fun in the third inning in Game 1 of the NLCS at Miller Park. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times Power source Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado homers in the second inning in Game 1 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado rounds the bases after his home run in the second inning in Game 1 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Manny Machado drove in three runs, including this home run in the second inning, as the Dodgers forced Milwaukee to expend its elite relievers.
“It was a tough one. Obviously, you don’t want to get your team off to that start. But it happened.”
Clayton Kershaw
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw sits alone in the dugout for a few moments before heading to the outfield for pregame warmups in Game 1 of the NLCS. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times