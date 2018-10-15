Dodgers, Brewers all even heading into Game 3 of the NLCS

Justin Turner

Jeremy Jeffress

Justin Turner’s two-run home run in the eighth inning caps a Dodgers rally and ends up evening the series. “As soon as I hit it, it felt good,” Turner said. “I knew it was a homer. It’s cool to run around the bases and see all your teammates going crazy, jumping up and down, waiting for you.”

Body language

Dodgers pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu looks at a baseball after Brewers Orlando Arcia celebrates his solo home run with 3rd base coach Ed Sedar in the 5th inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) Brewers Lorenzo Cain celebrates his double against the Dodgers in the 5th inning in Game 2. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado forces out Brewers base runner Mike Moustakas at 2nd base as he tries to complete a double play. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) Yasiel Puig snaps his bat in two after striking out with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Clockwise from top left, Dodgers pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu looks at a baseball after Orlando Arcia of the Brewers celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Ed Sedar in the fifth inning; Lorenzo Cain celebrates his double against the Dodgers in the fifth inning in Game 2; Yasiel Puig snaps his bat in two after striking out with the bases loaded in the seventh inning; Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado forces out Brewers baserunner Mike Moustakas at second base as he tries to complete a double play. (Wally Skalij / Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Closer

Kenley Jansen pitches a scoreless ninth inning to seal a 4-3 Dodgers win over the Brewers in Game 2 of the NLCS Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times

NLCS Game 1 | Brewers 6, Dodgers 5

Dodgers right fielder Matt Kemp can’t reach a seventh-inning homer hit by Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park . Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times

Faulty start

Dodgers pitching coach Rick Honeycutt consults with Clayton Kershaw as he struggles against the Brewers in Game 1 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Brewers centerfielder Lorenzo Cain scores on a sacrifice fly as Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal misses the throw from the outfield. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff homers off Clayton Kershaw in the third inning in Game 1 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff celebrates his solo home run against the Dodgers Clayton Kershaw. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) Clockwise from top left, Dodgers pitching coach Rick Honeycutt consults with Clayton Kershaw as he struggles against the Brewers in Game 1 of the NLCS; Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain scores on a sacrifice fly as Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal misses the throw from the outfield; Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff celebrates his solo home run against the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw; Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff homers off Kershaw in the third inning in Game 1 of the NLCS. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw could not get out of the fourth inning of Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. By the time the Dodgers mounted what would have been one of the greatest rallies in their postseason history, the climb was too much. Given their night of misfortune, it figured that Justin Turner would strike out with the tying run on third base to seal the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-5 victory.

Fooling around

Jesus Aguilar of the Brewers and David Freese of the Dodgers have a little fun in the third inning in Game 1 of the NLCS at Miller Park. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

Power source

Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado homers in the second inning in Game 1 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado rounds the bases after his home run in the second inning in Game 1 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Manny Machado drove in three runs, including this home run in the second inning, as the Dodgers forced Milwaukee to expend its elite relievers.

“It was a tough one. Obviously, you don’t want to get your team off to that start. But it happened.” Clayton Kershaw