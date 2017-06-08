From the Archives: 1948 dedication of The Mirror building

Following World War II, the Los Angeles Times expanded by launching a new afternoon newspaper, The Mirror. A 10-story building was constructed and on Oct. 11, 1948, The Mirror began publication.

The day before, 500 guests attended the cornerstone dedication. The event was recorded by television, radio, newsreel and newspaper photographers. NBC broadcasted its Edgar Bergan-Charlie McCarthy radio show coast-to-coast from The Times-Mirror complex.

A story in the next morning’s Los Angeles Times reported:

“I now lay this cornerstone of the new Mirror Building on this, the 10th day of October, 1948…”

Those words, spoken quietly in the sunlight by Norman Chandler, president of the Times-Mirror Co., climaxed the dedication at 2nd and Spring Sts. yesterday of Los Angeles’ newest edifice – home of its new afternoon newspaper, The Mirror.

They marked the beginning of a new era in Los Angeles journalism, and they were heard by those who gathered in a corner of the city to witness a bit of its history a-making. …

A few moments later, Chandler presented Virgil Pinkley, editor and publisher of The Mirror.

“A great trust has been placed in Mr. Pinkley’s hands,” Chandler said. “I know he has the vision, the courage, and the faith to fulfill that trust.” …

In a copper, time-proof box in the cornerstone will be preserved against the years the first issue of The Mirror off the presses, pictures of the dedicatory ceremonies and the golden tassel which Chandler and Pinkley unlooped from the doors of the building to declare it officially opened. ...

In 1954, The Mirror was combined with the Los Angeles Daily News. The combined Mirror-News was closed in 1962.

Scott Harrison / Los Angeles Times April 26, 2017: Cornerstone of The Mirror Building dedicated on Oct. 10, 1948. April 26, 2017: Cornerstone of The Mirror Building dedicated on Oct. 10, 1948. (Scott Harrison / Los Angeles Times)

