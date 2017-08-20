From the archives: 1974 partial solar eclipse

Southern California residents tried to view a partial solar eclipse, but in many areas fog obscured the sun. In downtown Los Angeles, the fog lifted just enough for staff photographer for Bruce Cox to get the image above.

The Los Angeles Times' weather story the next morning included the following eclipse report:

When the sun got up Friday the 13th, a piece was missing from the bright disc shining through the fog.

The partial eclipse, caused when the moon moved between the sun and the earth, was visible at 6:54 a.m. and at its maximum point blocked out 18.5% of the sun. By 7:37 a.m. it was over.

Fog, heavy in some areas, obscured the sight for many but not for hundreds of thousands of others living farther inland. …

This photo by staff photographer Bruce Cox was published on Page 1 of the Dec. 14, 1974, Los Angeles Times.

