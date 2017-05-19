From the Archives: Cardinal McIntyre retires

Cardinal McIntyre was replaced by Archbishop Timothy J. Manning, 60.

McIntyre, who became archbishop in 1948, was widely credited for overseeing the rapid growth of the archdiocese. During his first 15 years, the number of parishes increased from 221 to 297, parochial schools more than doubled from 159 to 327, and pupils tripled from 52,010 to 174, 110.

A different but very similar frame by Times staff photographer John Malmin was published with the story on McIntyre's retirement. This photo was published with a 1997 Times book review of "His Eminence of Los Angeles: James Francis Cardinal McIntyre."

This post was originally published on Feb. 2, 2011.

