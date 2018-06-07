From the Archives: Cornerstone laid at Los Angeles Times building

A block of polished California black granite, three and a half tons in weight, was slowly lowered into place at 1 o’clock yesterday afternoon near First and Spring streets. It enfolded a somewhat weather-beaten but sturdy box. The granite block was the cornerstone of the new Times building. The box contained the date originally placed on it — Oct. 1, 1911 — when an impressive ceremony marked a similar function for the present Times building at First Street and Broadway. This was just one year after a still-older structure on the same site had been destroyed. To the copper box, considerable new material had been added, telling the later story of Los Angeles and of The Times in the spirit of 1934. Probably no one present yesterday will ever see the box again. That is for posterity.