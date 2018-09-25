From the Archives: 'Know Your City' No. 4 - Beethoven statue

Ludwig van Beethoven starred at entry No. 4 in the “Know Your City” photography series. This 250-image series appeared in the Los Angeles Times in 1955 and 1956.

This photo of Beethoven appeared in the Nov. 21, 1955, Los Angeles Times. The original caption reported:

KNOW YOUR CITY, NO. 4 –For years he was for the birds. But he went away for a while. And when he came back he was looking the other way. And, if he could, he'd probably make a note of that. Just for fun, who is he? And where is he? Answer on Page 9, Part 2.

ANSWER – Surely you recognized the statue, in studied stride, of Beethoven that stands in Pershing Square. The statue faces the intersection of 5th and Olive Sts., being out in this new position after having been stored during the excavation for the parking garage beneath the park. …

The original dedication of the Ludwig van Beethoven statue occurred on Oct. 14, 1932.

Construction at Pershing Square in 1951 forced removal of all statues. In 1952, Beethoven returned, in the image below.

This post was originally published on Jan. 4, 2015.

April 28, 1952: Statue of Beethoven returns to Pershing Square after construction project at park was completed. Art Rogers / Los Angeles Times

Dec. 16, 1966: Students with signs inspired by the comic strip "Peanuts" went to Pershing Square in observance of Beethoven's 196th birthday. Zubin Mehta, left, from the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, and Feri Roth of UCLA placed a wreath at the statue. Ben Olender / Los Angeles Times

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here