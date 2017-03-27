From the Archives: Lockheed expands P-38 production

At the Lockheed Aircraft Corp. plant in Burbank, three new mechanized conveyor lines help double the production of the P-38 Lightning, an advanced high-altitude fighter plane.
The new assembly lines were built in nine days. During the change-over, the old assembly line moved outdoors. Production of P-38s never stopped.
Nearly 10,000 P-38s were built by Lockheed during World War II. The twin engine aircraft was the only American fighter in production during the entire war.
