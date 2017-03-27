From the Archives: Lockheed expands P-38 production

June 24, 1943: Moving continuously, slowly, yet as surely as hands of a watch, these three mechanized conveyor lines at Lockheed more than double daily output of old assembly line.

Los Angeles Times

June 24, 1943: Moving continuously, slowly, yet as surely as hands of a watch, these three mechanized conveyor lines at Lockheed more than double daily output of old assembly line.

June 24, 1943: Moving continuously, slowly, yet as surely as hands of a watch, these three mechanized conveyor lines at Lockheed more than double daily output of old assembly line. (Los Angeles Times)