From the Archives: Meteorologist 'Dr. George' Fischbeck

A typical Fischbeck day begins with a 60-minute briefing at the weather station. Then it's on to KLOS to tape one of his 90-second weather-related commentaries that run at 7:45 a.m. daily. Next destination is KABC-TV in Hollywood to prepare for the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts, after which he returns home for a quick dinner with his wife of 29 years, Susanne. He leaves again at 9:15 for his second weather briefing, and then continues on to KABC-TV for the 11 p.m. news. He arrives home well after midnight. …