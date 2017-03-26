From the Archives: Reagan's final salute

As the commander in chief's tenure drew to an end, the military was particularly affected. Reagan, popular with the public in general, is particularly beloved by the military, which has benefited from the huge defense buildup during his tenure.

"You have made patriotism fashionable again and serving in the military attractive," Adm. William J. Crowe Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a 1989 Times article. During the event, Reagan seemed on the verge of tears. America's defenses are strong, he said, and "she stands proud and tall in the sight of the world."

This post originally was published on Aug. 17, 2010.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here