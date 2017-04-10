From the Archives: Shirley Temple takes to the airwaves

More than 50 celebrities, including Bing Crosby and Mickey Rooney, helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to help war refugees in Europe.

The Los Angeles Times reported: "During the show, Western Union messengers -- working for nothing -- picked up 2,500 donations.... Los Angeles motorcycle police also made scores of trips to pick up checks."

A Howard Hughes check for $25, 000 was delivered by police car.

The Times also reported that although the sound stage at KFWB held 6,000, an overflow crowd of 2,000 were seated at another stage. An additional 2,000 were turned away from the broadcast.

This post originally appeared Sep. 1, 2010.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here