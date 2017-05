Here’s a selection of images of Tommy Lasorda I recently scanned from the Los Angeles Times archives.

Tommy Lasorda served as the Los Angeles Dodgers manager from 1976 to 1996. He started with the Dodgers as a minor league player in 1949 and has been with the team ever since, except for the 1956 season with the Kansas City Athletics.

In 1997, Lasorda was inducted into in the Baseball Hall of Fame as a manager.

Larry Sharkey / Los Angeles Times Nov. 16, 1977: Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda taping a segment for the "Hee Haw" television show.

Jayne Kamin / Los Angeles Times Oct. 11, 1981: Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda celebrates winning the five-game National League West playoff series against the Houston Astros.

Jayne Kamin / Los Angeles Times Feb. 27, 1982: Tommy Lasorda tries nine Hula Hoops as Steve Garvey, left, gets a good laugh.

Jayne Kamin / Los Angeles Times March 7, 1982: Tommy Lasorda throws batting practice at Vero Beach, Fla.

Jayne Kamin / Los Angeles Times Feb. 22, 1984: The Dodger training camp challenge was for Tommy Lasorda to cleanly field 100 batted balls in a row. On the second attempt, Lasorda succeeded and is given a triumphant lift, right, by coach Mark Creese.

Patrick Downs / Los Angeles Times April 4, 1985: Tommy Lasorda with Steve Sax during spring training in Vero Beach, Fla.

Larry Bessel / Los Angeles Times Sep. 28, 1985: The raucous pre- and postgame meals are a tradition in Tommy Lasorda's office. Joining the great eater in a slight snack of Chinese and Italian food are, from left, Steve Sax, Jerry Reuss and Orel Hershiser.

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times Sept. 1, 1987: Tommy Lasorda and wife Jo during introductions at Family Night at Dodger Stadium.

