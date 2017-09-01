From the Archives: Sophia Loren 'cements' hands at Grauman's Chinese Theatre

In front of several hundred fans — which included an estimated 50 photographers — Sophia Loren added impressions in cement of her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. Los Angeles Times writer Jack Smith reported:

Actress Sophia Loren put her footprints and handprints in the forecourt of Grauman's Chinese Theatre Thursday afternoon and signed her name in concrete in a fine Italian hand.

The voluptuous Neapolitan flew here from Rome to perform this hallowed Hollywood rite, to receive in person, belatedly, the Oscar she won last March, and to publicize her new picture, "Boccaccio '70."

A crowd of several hundred fans pressed eight and ten deep against chains surrounding the famed theater court as Miss Loren kneeled to imprint her marks in a fresh square of green cement…

"Sophia Loren" she wrote in the cement, and "Solo per Sempre" – always forever.

This photo and Jack Smith's story were published in the July 27, 1962, Los Angeles Times. Loren won the best actress Oscar for 1960’s "Two Women."

