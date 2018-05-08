From the Archives: Sorry boss, no photo

With a narcotics suspect hiding under a blanket, refusing to have his picture taken at the Central Police Station, Los Angeles Mirror photographer George Lacks could only fake his frustration for Los Angeles Times staff photographer Don Cormier — who did get this image.
This photo was not published in the Los Angeles Times but later appeared in the October 1954 issue of Among Ourselves, a publication for employees of the Times-Mirror Co..
The Los Angeles Mirror, an afternoon newspaper, was closed by Times-Mirror in 1962.
