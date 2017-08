Benson, then 25, had the perfect job for her love of surfing: She worked as a United Airlines stewardess on flights between California and Hawaii.

Times staff photographer Joe Kennedy mounted a Nikon F camera body – with a 21-millimeter wide-angle lens – on the front of Benson's surfboard. He activated the camera shutter with a radio-controlled remote.

These two photos were published on the Feb. 27, 1970, Times Sports Section front page.

This post was originally published on July 11, 2012.

Joe Kennedy / Los Angeles Times Feb. 24, 1970: Linda Benson, five-time world surfing champion, rides wave in front of her Hermosa Beach home. Feb. 24, 1970: Linda Benson, five-time world surfing champion, rides wave in front of her Hermosa Beach home. (Joe Kennedy / Los Angeles Times)

