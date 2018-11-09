From the Archives: Los Angeles celebrates end of World War I

One hundred years ago, on Nov. 11, 1918, a special edition of the Los Angeles Times proclaimed on Page One:

PEACE

World War Ends as Germany Signs Armistice!

[Extraordinary Service Bulletins by the Associated Press.]

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, (Monday)---The world war will end this morning at 6 o'Clock, Washington time, 11 o'clock Paris time. The armistice was signed by the German representatives at midnight. This announcement was made by the State Department at 2:50 o'Clock this morning.

The announcement was made verbally by an official of the State Department in this form: "The armistice has been signed. It was signed at 4 o'Clock a.m. Paris time and hostilities will cease at 11 o'Clock this morning, Paris time."….

Front page of the Nov. 11, 1918, Los Angeles Times. ProQuest

The Los Angeles Times on Nov. 12, 1918, reported:

One hundred and fifty thousand copies of The Times containing the greatest piece of news ever printed – that of the end of the war – were sold yesterday morning as fast as the great Times presses could throw them off. People literally fought for them. Repeatedly the plates were returned to the presses and more copies printed to supply the never-ceasing demand. Extra editions at intervals kept the public informed on the swift movement of events.

The city of Los Angeles came to a halt. Businesses closed as people took to the streets in celebration.

One year later, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Armistice Day a holiday, and it was celebrated every year. In 1954, to honor veterans of all wars, Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day.

An earlier version of this post was published on Nov. 11, 2011.

Nov. 11, 1918: Workers from Boos Brothers cafeterias ride through Los Angeles waving flags and singing war songs after Germany's surrender ended World War I. Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA

Nov. 11, 1918: At Fifth and Broadway traffic moved at a crawl as thousands jammed streets after the news of Germany's surrender ending World War I. Los Angeles Times

Nov. 11, 1918: Postal workers march in an impromptu parade following Germany's surrender in World War I. Los Angeles Times

