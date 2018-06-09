U.S. soldier killed, 4 wounded in Somalia attack

A special operations soldier was killed and four U.S. service members were wounded Friday when they were attacked by militant extremists in Somalia, U.S. military officials said.
U.S. troops with Somali and Kenyan forces came under mortar and small-arms fire in the Jubaland region, a U.S. Africa Command statement said. One “partner force member” also was wounded.
The four service members who were wounded have been treated and discharged to the care of the U.S. Embassy medical team in neighboring Kenya. They await transport “for additional medical evaluation.”
Names of the soldiers have not been released while the U.S. notifies next of kin.
This was the first public announcement of a U.S. military combat death in Africa since four U.S. service members were killed in a militant ambush in the West African nation of Niger in October.