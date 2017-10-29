Somalia police end nightlong siege of hotel; 23 dead

Somali security forces have ended a nightlong siege at a Mogadishu hotel by five extremist attackers who stormed the building after a suicide car bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the entrance gate Saturday afternoon. The attack killed 23 people.

Troops regained control of the Nasa-Hablod hotel Sunday morning, having killed three attackers and captured two alive, said Capt. Mohamed Hussein.

Shabab, Africa's deadliest Islamic extremist group, quickly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The assault started Saturday afternoon when a suicide truck bomb exploded outside the popular hotel in the capital. The blast twisted vehicles and caused massive damage to nearby buildings which were left with only their walls standing.

The attackers invaded the hotel and gunfire continued as security forces fought them inside the building. Two more blasts were heard, one when an attacker detonated a suicide vest.

Saturday's attack came two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in Somalia's worst-ever attack.

Among the 30 injured in Saturday's siege was a government minister, who was rescued from the hotel as heavy gunfire continued in the shootout. Some extremists hurled grenades and cut off the building's electricity as night fell.

Included in the dead were a mother and three children, including a baby, all shot in the head, Hussein said. Other victims included a senior Somali police colonel, a former lawmaker and a former government minister.

Saturday's bomber had pretended his truck had broken down outside the gate, said police Col. Mohamed Abdullahi. The bomber stopped outside the heavily fortified hotel and pretended to repair the truck before detonating it, he said.

Shabab often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu. Although it quickly claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack, it has not commented on the massive attack two weeks ago; experts have said the death toll in the earlier bombing was so high that the group hesitated to alienate Somali citizens.

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said the new attack was meant to instill fear in Somalis who united after the Oct. 14 bombing, marching in the thousands through Mogadishu in defiance of Shabab.

Since the blast two weeks ago, the president has visited regional countries to seek more support for the fight against Shabab, vowing a “state of war.” He also faces the challenge of pulling together regional powers inside his long-fractured country, where the federal government is only now trying to assert itself beyond Mogadishu and other major cities.

A 22,000-strong multinational African Union force in Somalia is expected to withdraw its forces and hand over the country's security to the Somali military by the end of 2020. U.S. military officials and others in recent months have expressed concern that Somali forces are not yet ready to take over.

The U.S. military also has stepped up military efforts against Shabab this year in Somalia, carrying out nearly 20 drone strikes, as the global war on extremism moves deeper into the African continent.

