Suicide bombing kills 23 police officers, wounds 32 in northwest Pakistan

A Pakistani soldier examines the damage wrought by a suicide attack at a police station in the northwest of the country.

A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vehicle at a police station gate in northwest Pakistan early Tuesday, killing at least 23 officers, wounding 32 others and causing part of the building to collapse, the military and officials said.

The suicide attack — one of the deadliest attacks since January — led to “multiple causalities,” Pakistan’s army said in a statement. It added that six militants opened fire and that a shootout ensued for hours between them and security forces before “the terrorists” were gunned down. Local police officials confirmed that all six attackers were dead.

Separately, the statement said that “troops killed 27 insurgents” in multiple operations in the same region.

Advertisement

The death toll from Tuesday’s attack was likely to rise as some of the officers were in critical condition, authorities said. The bodies of the 23 officers killed were transferred to a hospital, senior police official Mohammad Adnan told reporters.

Police launched a search operation in the surrounding area to hunt for the militants who got away, officials said.

The attack happened in Dera Ismail Khan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, Khan said. The province is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

The newly formed militant group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, or TJP — believed to be an offshoot of the TTP — claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying it targeted the officers who were at the police station.

A large number of security forces from across the country have had a constant presence lately at the Daraban police station, where they were conducting intelligence-based operations against militants in the area with help from local police, officer Kamal Khan said.

Advertisement

Pakistani President Arif Alvi denounced the attack and conveyed his condolences to the families of those who were killed. In a statement, he said that “their sacrifices would not go to waste” and that such attacks would not weaken the resolve of security forces.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a rise in violence, with several deadly attacks this year. In January, at least 101 people were killed, mostly police officers, when a suicide bomber disguised as a police officer attacked a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

The Pakistani Taliban has stepped up attacks on security forces since 2022. Authorities say the insurgents have become emboldened while living openly in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over the country in 2021.

The TTP, though a separate group, is closely allied with the Afghan Taliban.

Dera Ismail Khan is near South Waziristan, a former sanctuary for militants. Pakistan’s army carried out multiple operations against militants there after some attacked an army-run school, killing more than 150 people, mostly schoolchildren, in 2014.