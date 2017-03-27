Ahmed Kathadra dies at 87, Nelson Mandela's trusted ally helped overturn apartheid in South Africa

Ahmed Kathadra, a close confidante of Nelson Mandela who dedicated his life to opposing apartheid and racism, died in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning. He was 87 years old.

Kathrada died after suffering a "short period of illness," according to a statement from the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation. He was hospitalized earlier in March to receive treatment for blood clotting in his brain.

Kathadra, or Kathy as South Africans affectionately called him, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Robben Island during the apartheid era, with Nelson Mandela and 10 other uncover anti-apartheid activists, all arrested in a 1963 police raid on their hideout at Liliesleaf farm, north of Johannesburg.

Kathadra, an African National Congress activist, played a major role in South Africa’s liberation struggle. He called Mandela his “elder brother,” and mourned his 2013 death with the words, “My life is a void.”

He got his first taste of politics when he was 12, and served his first stint in jail for political activism at 17. He was banned from political activities but continued to play cat-and-mouse with South African police. He was arrested 18 times.

Kathadra was the son of Indian migrants, Mohamed and Hawa Kathadra, who arrived from Gujarat in India and set up a small shop in 1919 in the modest town of Schweizer Reneke 200 miles from Johannesburg, in what is now North West province. Barred from the local primary schools as an Indian, his parents sent him to Fordsburg, Johannesburg, to live with his aunt, Fatima, and attend an Indian school.

At 12, he joined a non-racial youth group run by the Youth Communist League and he soon volunteered to hand out leaflets.

He left school in his final school year to work for the Transvaal Passive Resistance Council, an organization that led peaceful protests against the racist segregation laws that preceded apartheid (which came in in 1948) that barred blacks, Indians and people of color from voting, living and doing business in certain areas or buying land.

Thousands of Indians marched in Durban, staging a national strike and pitching tents in the city’s center that they callied Resistance City. Police arrested 2,000 people over several months in 1946, including Kathadra, who was jailed for a month. From then on, Kathadra was in and out of trouble with the law for political resistance.

To Kathadra, “a life of humiliation and without dignity is not worth living,” words he wrote in one of his letters from Robben Island. He ignored the racist “Europeans Only” signs and laws that enforced segregation and prohibited blacks, Indians and people of color from traveling freely. Once, when he got on a Europeans-only bus, an indignant white woman told him and his colleagues to read the sign.

“We responded by saying that, ‘We do not mind sharing a lift with Europeans,’ and that she was welcome to join us,” he wrote last year on the Ahmed Kathadra Foundation web site. “Of course, she must have been horrified at the attitude of us ‘non-Europeans’ and chose not to take the lift. But, we asserted our dignity, and made our point.”

In 1951, Kathadra traveled to an international student congress in Poland and visited Auschwitz, which he said had a profound effect on him, encapsulating the evil of institutionalized racism.

A year later, he helped organize the Defiance Campaign, a peaceful protest campaign, and was one of 20 leaders convicted and given a suspended sentence of nine months hard labor.

He was banned from attending gatherings or participating in politics, but that didn’t slow his activism.

In 1955, he was one of the organizers of a people’s congress in Kliptown, Soweto, that proclaimed the Freedom Charter – a document demanding a non-racial South Africa where all races were equal. It later became the foundation of South Africa’s constitution. Banned from political activity, Kathadra had to hide in a store room during the event.

In the early 1960s he began dating a white girlfriend, Sylvia Neame, another anti-apartheid activist. Such relationships were illegal under apartheid laws. When he was jailed on Robben Island in 1963, Neame told him that she would wait for him, but in 1965 she was jailed for two years for her political activities and fled South Africa soon after her release.

Kathadra, along with Mandela, was one of 156 anti-apartheid activists charged in the four-year Treason Trial in 1956. All were eventually acquitted.

But Kathadra was continually harassed by police, arrested, banned and placed under house arrest. Friends advised him to flee into exile but he said he was determined to stay and continue resisting the regime. He went underground in 1962, adopting disguises when he wanted to move about but was arrested again in 1963 with Mandela and 10 others and convicted of sabotage.

The prisoners were shackled and flown to Robben Island, where he would spend 18 years of a 26-year sentence. Family members and friends were often barred from visiting him. Newspapers and radios were banned in the prison and Kathadra was allowed to receive only one letter every six months.

When prison authorities gave Mandela and the other black prisoners shorts and Kathadra got trousers, he intended to insist on wearing shorts too. Mandela urged him not to give up any benefit he had, but instead to fight for all to have the same benefit. Kathadra and other Indian and colored prisoners shared food rations with black prisoners who were given less.

South African President Nelson Mandela and then-U.S. President Bill Clinton peer out of the window of the jail cell at Robben Island, where Mandela spent 18 of the 27 years he was in prison. (AP)

The prisoners concealed items in secret compartments and bribed or blackmailed guards to get hold of newspapers or smuggle out letters. Kathadra spent six months in solitary confinement for smuggling a letter to another prisoner.

In prison he wrote to his mother that he regretted neglecting his formal education. He made up for it in prison, becoming the first prisoner on Robben Island to get a degree, a Bachelor of the Arts in history and criminology. Later he received three additional degrees.

He kept a secret collection of letters and notebooks of inspiring quotations but they were confiscated in 1972, along with a photograph of girlfriend. A warden destroyed the photograph in front of him, saying Kathadra had no right to keep a photograph of a white woman.

Later, Kathadra and another prisoner took advantage of the weekend guards’ shift, offering to clean out the cell where the confiscated items were being held. They recovered many of his letters and notebooks.

The injustices of apartheid – some petty, some large – always hurt, but Kathadra wrote from prison that “my nature will not allow me to harbor hatred for anyone, not matter how deeply he may have wounded my feelings.”