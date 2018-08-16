Advertisement

Afghanistan revises death toll from suicide bombing to 34

By Associated Press
Aug 15, 2018 | 11:20 PM
| KABUL, Afghanistan
Afghanistan revises death toll from suicide bombing to 34
Relatives pray near the victims of Wednesday's suicide bombing in western Kabul. (Rahmat Gul / AP)

Afghan authorities have revised the death toll from the previous day's horrific suicide bombing in a Shite area of Kabul to 34, not 48.

Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh said Thursday that 56 people were wounded in the bombing in the neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi when the attacker walked into a building where high school graduates were preparing for university entrance exams and blew himself up.

Advertisement

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but officials blame the Islamic State group, which has targeted Shiites in the past.

The city's hospitals were overwhelmed in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday's bombing as officials collected data on the casualties, leading to the confusion and the wrong toll.

Funeral prayers were to be held later Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement