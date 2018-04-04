China retaliates against U.S. tariffs, escalates trade war

"I think Xi is in a stronger position," said Nicholas Lardy, a China expert at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, referring to Xi's recent meeting with Kim in Beijing and the implications from their restored relations. The Chinese president "now has a working relationship with Kim," Lardy said, "and implicitly the threat must be, 'If you put all those tariffs on us, we're not going to cooperate with shutting down North Korea economically.'"