North and South Korea to open talks on Olympics, other topics

The first formal diplomatic talks between North and South Korea in more than two years are scheduled to begin Tuesday morning as the countries seek a participation agreement ahead of the Winter Olympics next month.

The “high-level” meetings were expected to focus initially on North Korea’s potential involvement in the Games, but the talks could lead to a broader dialogue about improving inter-Korean relations, which have turned sour in recent years.

The two countries, parties to an uneasy truce since the end of the Korean War, severed their remaining ties in early 2016 after the closure of a shared industrial complex in the border village of Kaesong, North Korea.

The respective parties now seem eager to craft a deal allowing the North to send a delegation to the Olympics, hosted by South Korea in the eastern skiing and tourist village of PyeongChang.

"We will listen to what North Korea will say,” South Korea’s Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told reporters Monday. “We will make efforts to enable the North to take part in the Games.”

Two figure skaters from the North initially qualified for the Games, but they missed a deadline to compete. Their participation now could require permission from the International Olympic Committee, perhaps at Seoul’s request.

Also unknown is whether the North might send government officials to South Korea to attend the events, which run from Feb. 9-25. The Winter Paralympics begin in March.

The talks are being held inside a diplomatic building at Panmunjom, a border outpost inside the Demilitarized Zone, the 160-mile-long buffer area separating the two nations.

While the initial scope remains the Olympics, South Korean officials expressed hope in recent days that the talks might reduce tensions on the peninsula over the North’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

That could potentially lead to greater cooperation on other issues, such as reuniting families still separated by the Korean War, which has divided the peninsula for the last six decades.

The South had proposed talks over such reunification issues in July, but the North never responded.

An agreement to hold the talks came together quickly after the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, made unusually conciliatory statements during a New Year’s Day speech last week. The young leader, grandson of the nation’s founder, Kim Il Sung, said he hoped the Games would be a success and raised the issue of sending a delegation to PyeongChang.

The South, whose president, Moon Jae-in, has hoped to use the Games as a catalyst for peace and better relations with the North, promptly offered to sit for talks. The Trump administration has supported the idea, announcing a delay in U.S.-Korean military drills — a source of annual frustration for the North — until after the Games.

A long-dormant communications channel between the countries was then reopened, allowing the details of the meeting to be arranged through phone conversations and faxed documents.

The South was expected to send a five-person delegation to the talks, including Cho, the South’s chief official for inter-Korean affairs. The North’s chief negotiator is expected to be Ri Son-gwon, a military official who has a similar role in his government.

The talks are the first since 2015, when high-level delegations met at the same location to discuss a border standoff that threatened to spill over into armed conflict. The tensions began then when two South Korean soldiers were maimed by landmines the South believed were planted by the North. Pyongyang denied the allegation.

Two months later, South Korean President Park Geun-hye temporarily closed the Kaesong complex, a joint economic zone in which hundreds of South Korean companies employed thousands of North Korean workers.

Park made the decision in response to North Korean provocations, including an underground nuclear test. The North then seized South Korean assets inside the factories, leading to two years of frozen relations between the two countries.

Stiles is a special correspondent.

