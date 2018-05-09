3 American prisoners held in North Korea freed and on way back to U.S.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has secured the release of three American prisoners detained in recent years by North Korea on various national security charges, President Trump confirmed Wednesday via Twitter.
Pompeo, who traveled to Pyongyang to firm up details about a summit between leader Kim Jong-un and President Trump, also in the process convinced the North to release the three men, whose pending freedom has been a subject of speculation for a week.
"I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting," Trump tweeted.
Trump's message also said Pompeo had confirmed a place and time for an upcoming summit with Kim, though more details about the specifics of the deal weren't immediately available.
The trip by Pompeo — his second visit to Pyongyang in a month — comes a day after Kim traveled by plane to Northeast China to meet with its President Xi Jinping. It was the North Korean leader's second meeting with Xi in recent months.
Pompeo is only two weeks into his job as the nation's top diplomat. His previous trip to visit Kim, a clandestine journey during the close of his tenure as CIA director, came over Easter weekend.
Yoon Young-chan, a spokesman for South Korea President Moon Jae-in, welcomed the decision as a positive step toward a successful summit between Kim and Trump.
He also noted that the decision is significant because the three men are ethnic Koreans — and that North might consider releasing six South Koreans who remain detained there, as Moon recently requested during a summit with Kim.
"We hope that the South Koreans be released soon to expand reconciliation between the two Koreas and to extend the peaceful mood on the Korean Peninsula," Yoon said.
This story will be update with new details.
Stiles is a special correspondent.