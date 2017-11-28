After a rare hiatus, North Korea resumes ballistic missile launches in defiance of international community

North Korea on Wednesday test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September, its latest provocation that could further strain tensions with the international community.

The launch occurred around 3:17 a.m. local time from Pyongsung, in South Pyongan Province, and the missile flew into the East Sea, according to a statement from the South Korean joint chiefs of staff. Details about the device were being analyzed by the United States and South Korea, the officials said.

The launch is yet another display by the North, a totalitarian regime with few allies or trading partners around the world, that it intends to continue ignoring United Nations Security Council resolutions outlawing its pursuit of a long-range ballistic missile and a nuclear weapons program.

It also comes little more than a week after U.S. President Trump re-designated the country as a state sponsor of terrorism, and two weeks after a North Korean soldier defected in a high-profile escape at a sensitive outpost along the 160-mile border between the two countries.

The North already is widely considered to be a nuclear state, and the focus of concern lately has been on its ability to deliver the weapons via a miniaturized warhead and powerful missiles. The country apparently has made progress on both fronts, according to its recent launches and statements regarding warheads.

Wednesday’s launch was the 70th missile test — some of which have included multiple devices — since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took power after his father’s death in December 2011. The country has conducted five underground nuclear tests during that time: two in 2013; two in 2016; and one in September.

Their explosive yield has increased each time.

Based on both intelligence and history, North Korea watchers had been expecting another test, with some suggesting the relative quiet in recent months had more to do with the season than strategy.

South Korea’s unification minister, Cho Myoung-Gyon, said Tuesday afternoon that the government had received reports about suspicious “noteworthy movement” suggesting a launch could be imminent. He also noted that the North was suspected of conducting recent missile fuel and engine tests.

“We have witnessed some noteworthy movement, but that does not necessarily mean that they will engage in a full-fledged provocation,” he said at a news briefing about North Korea policy under South Korea President Moon Jae-in. “We will maintain close collaboration with our neighbors, and the military is on high alert.”

As on Wednesday, many of the launches in recent years have involved short- and medium-range missiles launched into the East Sea between North Korea and Japan. The launches violate U.N. resolutions intended to curb Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions. Two recent launches, however, flew over Japanese territory into the North Pacific Ocean, raising further alarm.

Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, also oversaw missile tests — roughly two dozen — before he died in late 2011.

In a televised speech earlier this year, the younger Kim said the country had a national goal of building and deploying powerful missiles — and of arming them with nuclear warheads — that could reach the U.S. mainland.

Tensions had cooled in recent months because the North had refrained from further tests. This was despite President Trump taunting Kim with the nickname “Little Rocket Man” and threatening — in his first speech to a United Nations General Assembly — to “totally destroy” North Korea if threats continued.

Kim responded with a statement of his own, a rare first-person address for a North Korean leader, questioning Trump’s mental ability and competence: “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire,” he said.

Stiles is a special correspondent.

