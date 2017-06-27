Cyberattack causes disruptions in Europe; Ukraine reports serious intrusions

A massive, international cyberattack using malicious data-scrambling software started in Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon before apparently reaching Russia’s top oil producer and quickly making its way across Europe.

In Kiev, the Ukrainian government reported disruptions, including in the country’s power grid and computers in many government offices. Ukraine’s largest airport, in Boryspil, also reported an attack, delaying some flights. Ukraine’s central bank said several banks had been hit, as well as the metro transit system’s payment network in the capital, Kiev.

Social media posts described attacks on computers in retail stores and smaller businesses in other Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman posted on his Facebook page that the attack was “unprecedented,” and said the country’s cyberwarfare specialists were working to counter the attack.

The virus caused computer screens to display a warning to users that the computer’s data would be lost if it were shut down. Ukrainian media reported that some attacks were asking for $300 in bitcoin payments for data recovery on affected computers.

Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko posted a photo on his Facebook account of his computer screen with the warning message.

Ukraine’s ministry of internal affairs urged people across the country to turn off their computers to prevent the spread of what appeared to be ransomware.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil production company, said it also was attacked, although it was not clear if it was the same virus. The company issued a statement saying that there had been "a powerful hacker attack" on its server, but the company’s production had not been affected. The company’s website was not working Tuesday evening.

German broadcaster NDR reported that Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea skin care products, was affected, and computer and phone systems at the company’s Hamburg headquarters were down.

sabra.ayres@latimes.com

Twitter: @sabraayres

Special correspondent Catherine Stupp in Brussels contributed to this report.