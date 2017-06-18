Early results show Macron winning commanding majority in parliament as France votes — again

The overall result was not a surprise: As predicted, French president Emmanuel Macron’s new party was on track Sunday to win an absolute majority in the country’s parliament, according to estimated results of a second round of voting.

The results, however, did not bring the crushing landslide almost every poll had forecast.

Early estimates suggested the French leader’s fledgling party, La Republique en Marche (The Republic on the Move), had won 315 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. Its partner party in government, the centrist MoDem, was on track to win 45 seats; the mainstream conservative right Republicans and their allies, 133 seats.

The early counts confirmed an anticipated catastrophe for the country’s Socialist Party, which ran the country until Macron’s election in May. The Socialists were thought to have gained just 32 seats.

The far left France Insoumise (Unbowed France), led by firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, was believed to have won an unprecedented 17 seats, and the far right National Front six seats, well shy of its previous record of 35 members of parliament.

Macron’s victory was tempered by the fact only 42% to 46% of French voters bothered to turn out, one of the highest rates of abstention ever recorded.

The Socialists’ general secretary, Jean-Christophe Cambadelis, immediately announced he was stepping down as party head. He said Macron’s triumph was “incontestable.”

“The voters wanted to give the new president a chance. They left no chances for his opponents,” Cambadelis said in a televised press conference. He warned that Macron now had “absolute power.”

Denis Charlet / AFP/Getty Images France's far-right National Front leader and parliamentary candidate Marine Le Pen, center, speaks in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, after the polls closed during the second round of the French parliamentary elections on June 18, 2017. France's far-right National Front leader and parliamentary candidate Marine Le Pen, center, speaks in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, after the polls closed during the second round of the French parliamentary elections on June 18, 2017. (Denis Charlet / AFP/Getty Images)

Marine Le Pen, head of the far right National Front, was elected to the French parliament for the first time.

Last-minute polls before electioneering ended at midnight on Friday suggested Macron’s party and MoDem could have up to 470 seats in the National Assembly. After polling stations closed, estimates suggested the parties’ collective score would be well below that figure.

Analysts warned the early figures were estimates and could change. Parties need at least 15 seats to form an official political group in the house and be eligible for speaking time and funding.

La Republique en Marche is only a few weeks old and many of Macron’s new members of parliament are novices who have never held elected positions before. The 39-year-old former banker is himself relatively new to politics, and is the youngest president in French history.

Low voter turnout was blamed on the party primaries, presidential and parliamentary elections over the last seven months leading to voter fatigue as well as disillusionment with the traditional parties on the right and left, the Socialists and Republicans.

ALSO

In Moscow, protesters fight to save a Soviet relic and their homes

A grim pattern in European attacks: Missed chances to pinpoint terrorism suspects beforehand

Residents lash out at officials over response before and after London apartment tower fire

Willsher is a special correspondent.