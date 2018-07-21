Macron faces a growing scandal over footage of security aide beating a protester

The video, which circulated on social media, was recorded at a Workers' Day protest in May, and this week, the French newspaper Le Monde identified the black-jacketed man as Alexandre Benalla, a security aide to French President Emmanuel Macron. That identification prompted a series of questions, including what Benalla was doing at the protest to begin with, why he beat the protesters and whether his superiors knew about it and failed to respond appropriately. On Monday, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb will have to answer some of them as Parliament plans to grill him over whether the government mishandled the incident.