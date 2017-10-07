Danish police find head, other body parts of journalist in submarine case

Danish divers found the decapitated head, legs and clothes of a Swedish journalist who was killed after going on a trip with an inventor on his submarine, police said Saturday.

The body parts and clothing were found Friday in plastic bags with a knife and “heavy metal pieces” to make them sink near where the 30-year-old Kim Wall's naked headless torso was found in August, Copenhagen police investigator Jens Moeller Jensen said.

Moeller Jensen said there were no fractures to Wall's skull and he declined to comment on the discovery of the knife.

Tom Wall / AFP/Getty Images Swedish journalist Kim Wall Swedish journalist Kim Wall (Tom Wall / AFP/Getty Images)

Peter Madsen, the 46-year-old Danish inventor who is in pre-trial detention on preliminary manslaughter charges, has said Wall died after being accidentally hit by a 155-pound hatch on the UC3 Nautillus submarine, after which he “buried” her at sea. But police have said 15 stab wounds were found on the torso found at sea off Copenhagen on Aug. 21. Her arms are still missing.

Wall's cause of death hasn't been established.

The detention of Madsen, who has denied manslaughter, expires Oct. 31 when a court will decide if he will remain in custody ahead of a possible trial. He is also held on preliminary charges of the indecent handling of a corpse.

Police have said the submarine only sailed in Danish waters Aug. 10-11.

During their investigation, police have found videos on Madsen's personal computer of women being tortured, decapitated and murdered.

CAPTION 58 are dead and over 500 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. 58 are dead and over 500 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. CAPTION 58 are dead and over 500 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. 58 are dead and over 500 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. CAPTION Los Angeles Times reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez look at Clayton Kershaw's Game 1 performance and wonder what it means for the rest of the series. Los Angeles Times reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez look at Clayton Kershaw's Game 1 performance and wonder what it means for the rest of the series. CAPTION The Las Vegas gunman researched outdoor performance areas in other large cities in recent months. Harvey Weinstein will take a leave of absence from his film studio after reports of sexual harassment.Gov. Jerry Brown signed a landmark bill declaring California a "sanctuary state." USC announced Thursday that the head of its medical school was out. Credits: Getty / KTLA The Las Vegas gunman researched outdoor performance areas in other large cities in recent months. Harvey Weinstein will take a leave of absence from his film studio after reports of sexual harassment.Gov. Jerry Brown signed a landmark bill declaring California a "sanctuary state." USC announced Thursday that the head of its medical school was out. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Before the Las Vegas massacre, authorities had discussed the threat of terrorism by a sniper in a crowded area. The L.A. City Council voted in February to decriminalize sidewalk vending. Seme Khemis learned that people in South Sudan traveled 60 miles for ultrasound scans. Credits: Getty / Sara Hylton / KTLA The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Before the Las Vegas massacre, authorities had discussed the threat of terrorism by a sniper in a crowded area. The L.A. City Council voted in February to decriminalize sidewalk vending. Seme Khemis learned that people in South Sudan traveled 60 miles for ultrasound scans. Credits: Getty / Sara Hylton / KTLA CAPTION Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1.

ALSO

Anti-nuclear-weapons group wins Nobel Peace Prize

With independence crisis brewing, what's next for Spain's Catalonia region?

A movie about a czar's love affair ignites violent protest from Russia's religious right