Russian court finds five men guilty in slaying of Putin critic Boris Nemtsov

A Russian jury Thursday found five men guilty of killing prominent Kremlin critic and Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in 2015, in a trial that his supporters said failed to reveal who had ordered the slaying.

Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin, became a leading opposition figure against President Vladimir Putin. He was fatally shot in February 2015 steps away from the Kremlin in the one of the most high-profile killings in post-Soviet Russia.

Nemtsov’s supporters, friends and family criticized how authorities handled the case, saying the investigation did not seek to uncover who ordered the assassination. The court’s decision was merely a show, Nemtsov’s daughter Zhanna Nemtsova posted on her Facebook account minutes after the verdict was announced.

“The investigation and the court fantastically persisted in not recognizing the murder as political,” she said.

The five men, including suspected gunman Zaur Dadayev, the driver and three men accused of planning the attack are from Russia’s North Caucasus and are suspected of having ties to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Russia has fought two brutal wars with Chechnya since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Nemtsov, a fierce critic of Putin’s authoritative policies, was returning from the center of Moscow with his girlfriend the night of Feb. 27, 2015, and his route home took him across the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge, close to the Kremlin.

He was shot several times by a gunman in a passing car. The assassin’s car sped off, and Nemtsov died at the scene. He was 55.

Hours before his death, Nemtsov gave an interview on Echo of Moscow radio, calling for demonstrations against the Kremlin’s involvement in the war in eastern Ukraine, where Kiev forces have been battling against Russian-backed separatist rebels for three years. More than 10,000 people have died in the ongoing war, including thousands of civilians.

Within hours of Nemtsov’s death, his friends and supporters blamed the Kremlin for installing a regime of fear, in which any voices of opposition were at risk.

Other high-profile killings in Russia include journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya, who fiercely criticized Putin’s domestic policies and investigated human rights in Chechnya. She was killed in 2006 in the entrance to her central Moscow apartment. Five men were sentenced for her contracted killing in 2014, but investigators have never arrested a suspect for ordering the killing.

Other prominent Russian murders regarded by many as politically motivated include Natalya Estemirova, a human rights activist who had done significant research in the North Caucasus and was found dead in 2009, and Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian intelligence officer who was fatally poisoned in 2006 with a radioactive substance. He died in London, where a 2016 British special investigation stated that Putin likely OK’d his assassination.

Whoever ordered Nemtsov’s killing remains at large, a fact that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said is not unusual, as “such complex cases are very hard to investigate… sometimes this process takes years."

Peskov said the investigation would continue.

"These cases are classified as the most difficult in solving because it is naturally important to find and bring to justice not only the perpetrators but also the organizers of such murders," Peskov told reporters.

A sixth suspect, Beslan Shavanov, died just months after Nemtsov when a grenade exploded as police tried to arrest him in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, in March 2015.

A sentencing hearing for the five men found guilty Thursday is expected next week.

