Spain prepares to trigger provision to impose rule in Catalonia

Spain moved Thursday to stave off any further independence moves by Catalonia, announcing it would trigger a constitutional provision allowing it to impose central rule in the region.

Earlier, Catalonia’s leader defied a deadline to backtrack on moves to break away from Spain. In a letter to the central government, Catalan President Carles Puigdemont urged dialogue, but threatened to have regional lawmakers vote on an explicit declaration of independence if Madrid does not agree to talks.

The office of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy responded by saying the Cabinet would meet in special session Saturday to trigger Article 155 of the Constitution, which allows for an administrative takeover of any Spanish region in the event of a serious violation of the law.

The developments deepened Spain’s most serious political crisis of its democratic era, a confrontation that has pitted the country’s most affluent region against the central government and threatened a constitutional order that has prevailed for the past four decades, following the death of dictator Francisco Franco.

Spain insists an independence referendum held Oct. 1 in Catalonia was illegal, and that the entire country would have to have a say in whether the region would be allowed to secede. The northeastern region, home to 7.5 million people, has its own language and traditions and enjoys a degree of self-rule. But despite exercising considerable control over their own day-to-day affairs, Catalans have chafed at contributing a disproportionate share of wealth to the central tax coffers. Spain is still struggling to throw off the effects of a financial crisis and sees any independence move not only as a threat to the republic but also as a potentially crushing economic blow.

The European Union, fearful of igniting secessionist movements elsewhere, has sided with Spain’s government in the dispute and ignored appeals from Catalan leaders to step in and shepherd talks. Spain has ruled out international mediation.

The sharpening political confrontation has triggered a wave of corporate flight from Catalonia, and many fear a reprise of the kind of violence seen during the region’s Oct. 1 independence referendum if Madrid moves to strip the regional government of its powers.

Hundreds of people were injured when authorities tried to stop the vote, which the Madrid government considered illegal.Catalan leaders say the referendum showed 90% of voters in favor of breaking with Spain, but the turnout was less than half of those eligible to cast a ballot.

Catalonia has also been the scene of street protests over Spanish authorities’ detention of two separatist leaders, Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, who are being investigated for sedition. The two men helped orchestrate the referendum.

Puigdemont told the regional parliament last week that the referendum result gave Catalonia the right to secede, but that he was suspending the outcome and calling for dialogue. That ambiguous stance angered both the Spanish government and those in Puigdemont’s political camp who favor formally setting out a “road map” for breaking away from Spain.

The Catalan leader ignored a Monday deadline for clarifying his intentions regarding independence, and another deadline Thursday to renounce the independence bid.If Rajoy moves to implement Article 155, a step that would require approval of Spain’s Senate, which is controlled by his party, he would have a range of options at his disposal.

Spanish news reports have suggested that a potential central government takeover could involve asserting control over Catalonia’s finances, its Interior Ministry and its regional police force. Rajoy could also move to disband the current regional government and call for new Catalan parliamentary elections.

Special correspondent Frayer reported from Madrid, Spain, and Times staff writer King from Washington. Special correspondent Catherine Stupp in Brussels, Belgium, contributed to this report.

laura.king@latimes.com

@laurakingLAT

