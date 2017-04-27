Two U.S. service members killed fighting Islamic State in Afghanistan, Pentagon says

The Pentagon said two U.S. service members were killed Wednesday night during an operation against Islamic State’s affiliate in eastern Afghanistan, near where an 11-ton bomb was dropped earlier this month.

Their identities, military branch and unit affiliations are being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said Thursday.

They are they second and third U.S. service members to die fighting Islamic State in Afghanistan in 2017. There have been 1,835 American troops killed in action since U.S.-led invasion in late 2001.