Car strikes pedestrians outside Amsterdam train station, injuring 5

A car struck pedestrians outside Amsterdam's main railway station Saturday, injuring five people, police said. The driver has been arrested.

Police said the driver was parked in a place where he wasn't allowed to stop and drove off when approached by police and ran into a wall. Two of the injured were hospitalized, and three others were treated at the scene.

Police said the car was searched and the driver was questioned. No further details were immediately provided, including whether police thought the incident was a terror attack.

It received immediate widespread attention after several extremist attacks in Europe over the past year involving vehicles, including one in London last week.

The first images from the Amsterdam incident showed a major police presence around the railway station, with first aid responders treating one person. A black car was shown to be slightly damaged against a low retaining wall close to the station.

ALSO

British prime minister's top aides resign after election fiasco

Theresa May vows to hang on as British prime minister, but the road ahead is rocky

Islamic State rarely carries out terrorist attacks in Iran. How does Iran prevent them?