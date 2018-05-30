Belgium shooting rampage was terrorist act, prosecutors say

Benjamin Herman, an inmate on a two-day release, attacked two female police officers with a knife from behind, stabbing them repeatedly, before stealing their weapons and shooting them as they lay on the ground, officials said. Crossing the road, he fired several shots at a 22-year-old man who was a passenger in a car, killing him. Herman then took at least one woman hostage at a nearby school. When police closed in, he ran out onto the sidewalk firing, and police fatally shot him.