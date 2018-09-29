Hundreds of thousands of women across Brazil march against far-right presidential candidate

But it’s his tough stance on lowering Brazil’s rising crime rate — Bolsonaro wants to make it easier for civilians to buy guns and give police more liberty to shoot suspected criminals — that many of his supporters say is a key reason they will cast their votes for him. They also like his support of what he terms traditional family values and his promise to fight political corruption as one of the few politicians who hasn’t been implicated in Brazil’s wide-reaching Lava Jato, or Car Wash, corruption investigation. His tough talk and controversial statements have garnered him comparisons to President Trump.