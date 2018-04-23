Van strikes pedestrians walking along Toronto's Yonge Street, police say

Canadian police say a van in Toronto has struck at least eight people, but the cause of the incident and extent of injuries are not yet known.
Authorities say a white van hit a crowd of pedestrians in north Toronto.
Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.
The incident occurred Monday as Cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.
