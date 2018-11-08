Former Ecuador president ordered to stand trial in kidnap case

A Supreme Court justice decided that the accusations against Correa, his top intelligence chief and two others merited a trial. Judge Daniel Camacho also formally declared Correa a fugitive after he flouted for months an order to appear before the court every 15 days as part of the ongoing probe. For Correa’s defiance, Ecuadorean authorities had previously requested his arrest and extradition from Belgium, where he has been living since leaving office last year.