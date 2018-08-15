Egypt's summertime escape: White sand beaches and designer cocktails, but no room for the public

Despite such drawbacks, President Abdel Fattah Sisi has doubled down on the development strategy that created the North Coast. In addition to offering 12 new sites to developers that will become “the Riviera of the new Egypt,” according to the head of the Tourism Development Authority, the government is hammering away on New Alamein City. The planned town on the North Coast — just one of many, including a controversial new capital city halfway between Cairo and the Suez Canal — promises to provide even more “coastal and luxury housing” as well as universities, hospitals, libraries and mosques.