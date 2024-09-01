The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers

School is back in session and there’s a natural tendency to lean into the fall season. But Angelenos know that this is when the summer heat truly descends. Luckily, there is no shortage of shaded and air-conditioned destinations across our sprawling city, and the dwindling evening light makes dusky activities like rooftop dining and sunset hiking sound appealing.

Our local restaurant scene is only adding to the heat with a spate of fresh openings, including experimental Salvadoran pupusas in West Hollywood, lakeside Scandinavian toasts in Echo Park and mouth-numbing Sichuan specialties in Highland Park.

The only remedy for this kind of lasting heat is the cool air of a dim bar with ice-cold cocktails or a memorable meal at one of L.A.’s newly revealed restaurants. Here are the most exciting openings and worthy stalwarts to put on your dining agenda this month:

