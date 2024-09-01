The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers
School is back in session and there’s a natural tendency to lean into the fall season. But Angelenos know that this is when the summer heat truly descends. Luckily, there is no shortage of shaded and air-conditioned destinations across our sprawling city, and the dwindling evening light makes dusky activities like rooftop dining and sunset hiking sound appealing.
Our local restaurant scene is only adding to the heat with a spate of fresh openings, including experimental Salvadoran pupusas in West Hollywood, lakeside Scandinavian toasts in Echo Park and mouth-numbing Sichuan specialties in Highland Park.
The only remedy for this kind of lasting heat is the cool air of a dim bar with ice-cold cocktails or a memorable meal at one of L.A.’s newly revealed restaurants. Here are the most exciting openings and worthy stalwarts to put on your dining agenda this month:
Bar Sinizki
Read about the Eastern European-inspired bar in Atwater Village.
Belle's Bagels, Delicatessen and Bar
Read about the new deli and bar in Highland Park.
Bombay Frankie Company
Read about columnist Jenn Harris’ food crawl with actor Avantika.
Bridgetown Roti
Read about Bridgetown Roti’s new restaurant space.
Camelia
Read about the new restaurant from the owners behind Tsubaki and Ototo.
Carnal
Read about the first bricks-and-mortar space for Simón chef Francisco Olivar.
Ggiata
Read about the new Ggiata location.
Holy Basil
Read Bill Addison’s review of Holy Basil.
Khởi Hưng Restaurant
Read about columnist Jenn Harris’ Westminster food hall crawl.
Locol
Read about the reopening of Locol.
Mala Class
Read about the new Sichuan restaurant in Highland Park.
Mama's Boy
Read about the red-sauce joint at Winston House.
Mama Hieu's
Read about the Vietnamese butter garlic wings.
Norikaya
Read about Akira Back’s latest L.A. opening.
Piknik
Read about the new restaurant at Echo Park Lake.
Quan Nhii
Read about where to go on a Westminster food tour.
Sonoratown Cantina
Read about the Sonoratown cantina.
Taquería Frontera
Read about the Tijuana-style taquería in Cypress Park.
Tartine
Read about the new Tartine location.
Tendon Tempura Carlos Jr.
Read about the expansion of a popular tempura shop.
Valerie Confections
Read about this landmark anniversary for Valerie Confections.
Walking Spanish
Read about the permanent Central American pop-up at Las Perlas.
Wax on Hi-Fi
Read about the Japanese-inspired listening bar in downtown.
Danny Boy's
Read about the second location of Danny Boy’s.
